The auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti is upon us. Famously known as the Harvest Festival of the year, the celebrations during this time is impeccable and is a treat to the eyes. Regions across the nation celebrate Makar Sankranthi under different names. Adorning mehndi designs on the hands, decorating the house with colourful rangolis and some delicious sweet recipes, the festival is celebrated joyously. In Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranthi is celebrated as Pongal, and people observe the occasion by boiling freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery in a new clay pot. Pongal 2021 begins from January 14 and the first day is known as Bhogi Pandigai or Bhogi. To make the festival memorable, we bring you Happy Bhogi 2021 wishes and messages. These Bhogi Pandigai HD images can work great with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook posts and Telegram greetings. And the GIFs will only make the celebration more joyous.

Bhogi Pandigai marks the beginning of celebrations of Pongal, one of the most important traditional festivals of Tamil people. Bhogi 2021 is on January 13, and it is the last day of the ninth month of Marghazi of the Tamil calendar, before the month of Tai begins. Lord Indra is worshipped on this day by devotees to seek his blessing to bring prosperity to the farmlands. People wear new clothes and let go of the past and marking a fresh beginning. Sharing Happy Bhogi wishes and messages is traditional. Download these latest collections of Bhogi Pandigai HD images, Happy Bhogi wishes, greetings, and messages to share through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Joyous and Bright Times of the Year Are Here. Let Us Welcome the Sunshine and Positivity and Celebrate the Festival of Bhogi With Our Loved Ones. Happy Bhogi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Occasion of Bhogi Bring Along Prosperity and Success for You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Bhogi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of Sun and Merriment of Bhogi Fill Your Year Fill Beautiful Memories and High Spirits…Wishing You a Warm and Happy Bhogi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhogi Is an Auspicious Day to Start Anything New. May Your Fields Yield More Crop, May Your Family Be Prosperous. Happy Bhogi!

Pongal GIF:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Pongal 2021

