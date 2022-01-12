Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai is the first festival of the New Year. It is the first day of the four-day celebration of Makar Sankranti that is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Bhogi Pandigai 2022 will be observed on Thursday, January 13th. On Bhogi day, people discard old possessions and derelict items which are no longer in use. Lighting up crackers early in the morning marks the beginning of the Bhogi celebration. Bhogi 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy Bhogi Kundala Muggulu and Pongal Kolam Patterns to Mark The First Day of The Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

After cleaning the house people decorate their home and courtyard by drawing traditional Kolams and Sankranthi Muggulu patterns with rice flour and dry colourful sand while farmers worship their farming equipment. In many Telugu families in Andhra, kids between the age group of three to six are showered with Indian jujube fruit known as Regi Pallu and are dressed in traditional attire like Langa-Voni for the girls. Apart from the ritual of Regi Pallu, Ariselu Adugulu which is a sweet cuisine made of rice is cooked for kids. Even if your Loved ones are not present physically to celebrate Bhogi due to the pandemic, you can send them some beautiful Bhogi Pongal quotes and messages and make them feel special, virtually. Pongal 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy Sankranthi Muggulu Designs and Beautiful Kolam Patterns to Adorn Your House (Watch Videos).

Bhogi Pandigai 2022 Wishes

Bhogi Pandigai 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Bhogi Message Reads: Bhogi Is an Auspicious Day To Start Anything New. May Your Fields Yield More Crop, May Your Family Be Prosperous.

Bhogi Pongal 2022 Quotes For Family And Friends

Bhogi Pongal Image (Photo Credits : File Image)

Bhogi 2022 HD Picture Reads : On the Auspicious Day of Bhogi, May Your Future Be As Bright as Sun Shine, and Bring You Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Bhogi

Unique Quotes To Celebrate Bhogi Pandigai 2022

Bhogi Pandigai Wishes (File Image)

Bhogi Pandigai Thought Reads : On the Blissful Occasion of Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal & Bhogi I Wish You for Prosperity, Peace and Happiness. Happy Bhogi Festival to All

Bhogi Pandigai 2022 Social Media Status

Bhogi Pongal HD Image (File Image)

Special Bhogi Pongal 2022 Image Reads : Just As the Flames of Bonfire Rise High, May This Coming Year Be Bright and Bring Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Bhogi

WhatsApp SMS For Bhogi Pongal 2022

Bhogi Pongal Greetings (File Image)

Bhogi Pandigai WhatsApp Message Reads: Flame Your Past in Bhogi and Invite the New Year With New Hopes and Aspirations. Happy Bhogi to All.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Texts To Send on Kite-Flying Festival

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).