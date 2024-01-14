Bhogi Pandigai is the four-day harvest festival of Pongal that is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Southern states of India. It is a festival celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The four days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pandigai, Pedda Panduga, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal. This year, Bhogi Pandigai 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 14, 2024. This day marks the last day of the Tamil month of Marghali and the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai. It is observed one day before the main Makara Sankranti day. As we celebrate Bhogi Pandigai 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Bhogi Pandigai wishes, Bhogi Pandigai 2024 greetings, Bhogi Pandigai 2024 HD wallpapers, Bhogi Pongal wishes, Bhogi Pandigai 2024 pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives.

On the day of Bhogi Pandigai, people wake up early in the morning and light a bonfire known as ‘Bhogi Mantalu’ with wood and other solid fuels and old things/items that are no longer in use. People clean their houses, decorate them, discard old belongings and celebrate new possessions on this day. Special dishes are prepared for the occasion, which are enjoyed by family and friends. You can also download these Bhogi Pandigai 2024 wishes and Bhogi Pongal messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy Bhogi Pandigai wishes and Makar Sankranti greetings.

Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2024 Wishes For Sankranti

Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2024 Wishes For Sankranti

Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2024 Wishes For Sankranti

Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2024 Wishes For Sankranti

Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2024 Wishes For Sankranti

The Bhogi festival is dedicated to Lord Indra, the god of rain, and is observed as a day to discard old and unwanted things and welcome the new. On this day, people gather old belongings, clothes, and utensils that are no longer in use, and these items are thrown into the bonfire. The fire is symbolic of the disposal of the old and the arrival of the new.

