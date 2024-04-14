Bisu Parba is a traditional harvest festival celebrated by the Tuluva community in Karnataka. It is similar to Vishu in Kerala and marks the beginning of the Tulu New Year, usually in mid-April in the Gregorian calendar. The festival holds significant cultural and religious importance for the Tuluva people. This year, Bisu Parba 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14. For residents of Tulunadu, Bisu Parba is a significant annual festival where people worship nature. The stretch of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and parts of Kasargod is known as Tulunadu. According to popular belief, the day is said to be lucky and auspicious for starting new ventures. As we celebrate Bisu Parba 2024, here’s a list of Happy Bisu Parba 2024 wishes, Bisu Parba greetings, Bisu Parba 2024 HD wallpapers, Bisu Parba photos, Bisu Parba pics which you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also download these Bisu Parba images and send to your loved ones as Happy Bisu Parba 2024 wishes on Tulu New Year.

The people of Tulunadu celebrate the Bisu festival as a symbol of prosperity from the past year and hope to prosper throughout the upcoming year. The harvest festival marks the first day of Paggu, which is the first month of Tulu calendar. The festival of Bisu Parba holds great significance for people of Tulunadu as it highlights the hard work of the farmers. On this day, people wake up early in the morning to view the "Bisu Kani" or the auspicious arrangement of items placed in front of the deity in their homes. The belief is that seeing these items first thing in the morning on Bisu Parba brings prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead. As part of the celebrations, families gather to offer prayers at temples, seeking blessings for a prosperous year. Special dishes are prepared for the occasion, and families come together to share a festive meal.

