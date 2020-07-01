Happy CA Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: National CA Day or National Chartered Accountants' Day is celebrated on July 1 every year. National CA Day 2020 falls on Wednesday. The day is observed to commemorate the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the parliament of India in 1949. Now, ICAI is not only India's national professional accounting body and also the second biggest accounting organization in the world. It does call for a massive celebration. And people do celebrate it by sending messages and greetings of the day. We bring you a list of National CA Day 2020, Happy Chartered Accountants' Day 2020 Greetings, Happy CA Day wishes, CA Day 2020 quotes, National CA Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy National CA Day 2020 WhatsApp messages, HD Wallpapers and so much more. National CA Day 2020 Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Chartered Accountants' Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

While lakhs of people appear for the CA exams year on year, completing the 4-year course is a task of its own. According to a 2018 report, there are only 2.82 lakh CAs in India, and out of which only 1.25 lakh members are in full-time practice. Add to this, the fact that getting through the competitive examinations of CPT, IPCC and Finals, and the reason that CA is said to be one of the most challenging examinations in India is clear. As we bring in the National Chartered Accountants' Day, here are Happy National Chartered Accountants' Day wishes, CA Day wishes, National Chartered Accountants' Day WhatsApp Stickers as well as Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with the CAs in your life. National CA Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From ICAI Exams to Life of CA Students, Hilarious Post That Anyone Studying Accountancy Will Relate To!

You can download National CA Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store by accessing the link. There are multiple apps providing National CA Day quotes, Chartered Accountants' 2020 greetings, National CA Day 2020 messages, National CA Day and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Economy May Look Tricky to the Common Man, But for a Chartered Accountant, It Is a Simple Mathematical Equation. Cheers to CA and Best Wishes on National Chartered Accountants' Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Good Comes Easy and Life and Therefore, It Is Not Easy to Become a CA. Best Wishes on Chartered Accountants' Day to All Those Who Have Successfully Become a CA.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Finance, Numbers, Money…They Are Not So Easy for a Normal Person But for CA, They Are the Butter and Bread. Happy CA Day to All The CAs Out There.

As we bring in this National Chartered Accountants' Day, it is important to remember that the celebrations are a little different this year. The CA final examination of thousands of Indians is currently in the grey area. While the May 2020 exams have already been cancelled, the announcement of the examination in November 2020 will be dependent on the status of the spread of Covid-19. This can be particularly challenging as we already have an imbalance in the need for CA compared to those available. Here's hoping that this issue is resolved at the earliest. Happy National Chartered Accountants' Day!

