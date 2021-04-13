Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021! The nine-night festival begins on Tuesday, April 13. The festival of Navaratri is celebrated with pomp across the country for nine days. Navratri is celebrated twice a year with enthusiasm and joy offering prayers to nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Durga during Navratri removes all the troubles and fulfil all wishes. During this period, the multidisciplinary practice should be followed. During Navratri, different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. Devotees fast for nine days to get the blessings of Mother Durga. It is believed that worshipping Mother Durga during Navratri brings the blessings of Mother Rani. Celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2021, share warm greetings with these Facebook wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Signal messages, Telegram photos and more.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Maa Durga on the nine days of Navratri fulfils all desires. The Navami of Chaitra Navratri is on 21 April, while the fasting will be done on 22 April 2021. The first day of Navratri is very special. On this day, the Kalash is established also known as Kalashsthapana. The importance of the first day of Chaitra Navratri is increasing further this year after becoming an auspicious coincidence. Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes: From 'Om Dum Durgaye Namaha' to 'Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu...' Nav Durga Mantras to Send as 'Happy Navaratri' Messages and Chant for Good Luck, Wealth & Happiness.

The nine forms of Maa Durga are: Goddess Shailaputri, Goddess Brahmacharini, Goddess Chandraghanta, Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandamata, Goddess Katyayani, Goddess Kaalratri, Goddess Mahagauri will be worshipped throughout these days. To celebrate the day if you are searching for the top trending collection of Chaitra Navratri 2021 greetings, we have you covered. We, at LatestLY, present you a collection of popular and lovable Chaitra Navratri 2021 greetings and messages, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Hearty Greetings to Everyone on the Auspicious Occasion of Navratri. May Maa Durga Always Guide & Bless All of Us.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Durga Means She, Who Is Incomprehensible To Reach. Happy Navratri 2021!

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Guide You, Protect You, and Always Be With You in Whatever You Do. Happy Navratri 2021!

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Bestow All Happiness and Joy in Your Family for All Years To Come.

The first day is celebrated with a Ghatasthapana. On this day, the most sacred corner of the house which you have chosen needs to be cleaned with holy Ganga water and then wiped with a soft cloth and make that place completely pure.

