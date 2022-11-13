Children's Day is celebrated every year to throw light on the rights, health and education of children. It is observed on November 14. Children's Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Many motivational and educational programs are held on this day all over India. As you celebrate Children's Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all the kids in your friend list to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Children’s Day 2022 Wishes From Teachers: Happy Bal Diwas Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate The Annual Observance.

Children affectionately called Jawaharlal Nehru' Chacha Nehru.' He always felt happy by seeing their constant faith in him. He always wanted to create an atmosphere in the country where the attention is constantly focused on children and their welfare.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Amount of Talent, Passion and Dedication You Have as a Kid, It Is Truly Inspiring To See What Wonders You Will Do When You Will Grow Up. Happy Children’s Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Child in You Live Forever and Bring You Happiness and Contentment. May You Enjoy the Most Beautiful Time of Your Life to the Fullest. Happy Children’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To All My Students, I Wish a Year Full of Happiness and Playful Times, Lots of Fun and Celebration Times. Happy Children’s Day to All of You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Children’s Day to All the Students Who Make Me Such a Wonderful Teacher. Only You Are the Reason That I Am So Popular and Successful.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Children’s Day to You. No Matter What Challenges and Problems You Face in Life, We Will Always Stand With You.

The first Children's Day was observed on November 5, 1948, as Flower Day by the predecessor of the Indian Council of Child Welfare to collect funds for the United Nations Appeal for Children through the sale of flower tokens. In 1947, it started to be celebrated on November 14 to pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Children's Day 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy Children's Day 2022!

