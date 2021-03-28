Happy Holi, everyone! The festival of colours starts today, Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi. On the eve of Rangwali Holi, pyres are burnt in keeping with the tradition. Legend of the killing of Holika, in order to save Prahlad, a devotee of God Vishnu, is remembered, and individuals also believe the observation helps them evade negativity from their lives. Since Choti Holi 2021 is celebrated on the first day of Holi, which is today, March 28, here we bring you Happy Choti Holi 2021 wishes and Holika Dahan messages. These greetings, HD images, Happy Holi GIFs can be downloaded to share through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and more and celebrate the festival of colours virtually. Besides, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that are free to download online.

Holi is celebrated with great zeal and pomp across the nation. But this year, things are slightly different. Like most of the festivals, the Holi celebration will also be low-key because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People are encouraged to observe the occasion from home. But that should not stop you from wishing your loved ones. So splash around some water and colour and share these Happy Choti Holi 2021 wishes and Holika Dahan messages to your family and friends. Let them know you value them and that you are thinking about him/ her on this significant occasion by sharing heartfelt Happy Holi 2021 greetings, super fun GIFs, Choti Holi messages, WhatsApp stickers, HD images and more.

Happy Choti Holi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Uncountable Moments of Joy and Happiness This Festive Season. Have a Happy Holi!

Happy Choti Holi 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All an Amazing Year Ahead With Lots of Colors and Mood Swings, Hope You Enjoy Your Day. Happy Holi!

Happy Choti Holi 2021 Wishes and Holika Dahan Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Bless You With Good Health, Fortune, Happiness and Joy. Happy Holi!

Choti Holi 2021 Wishes and Holika Dahan Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Banish All Negativity From Your Mind and Fill Your Surroundings With Positivity and Happiness. Happy Holi!

Happy Choti Holi 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Colours Bring Love and Happiness in Your Life. Happy Holi!

Watch Video: Happy Holi 2021 Messages

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download WhatsApp stickers' newer collection, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you and your family a safe and blessed Holi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).