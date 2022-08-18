Dahi Handi is an entertainment and competitive event associated with Krishna Janmashtami. This year, Janmashtami would be observed on August 18 and 19. Therefore, Dahi Handi would take place on August 19 and 20. Lord Krishna was fond of milk-based products. He used to steal butter and therefore was also known as Makhan Chor. He, along with his friends, used to form human pyramids to break pots hung from the ceilings of neighbourhood houses in order to steal butter and curd. As you celebrate Dahi Handi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this festive day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Send Latest Bal Gopal HD Images, WhatsApp Messages and Krishna Janmashtami Wallpapers To Celebrate the Joyous Hindu Festival

Dahi Handi is also known as Gopal Kala or Utlotsavam. It involves communities hanging a clay pot filled with curd, butter or any milk-based product at a height. Young men and boys form teams, make a human pyramid, and attempt to reach and break the pot. People around them sing songs, play music and cheer them on and enjoy the event with high spirits. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Dahi Handi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Share These Wishes for Dahi Handi 2022 With Friends and Family!

Messages For Dahi Handi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala! Happy Dahi Handi Festival to You and Your Family.

Wishes For Dahi Handi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hathi Ghoda Palkhi, Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki. Dahi Handi Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Messages For Dahi Handi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishna Stole Butter That Represents Purity and Tenderness. Only When We Keep Our Hearts Devoid of Greed, Ego and Hatred, We Will Be Able to Feel the Existence of God. This Dahi Handi, May Krishna Shower You With His Choicest Blessings.

Dahi Handi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dahi Handi. May Your Heart and Home Be Filled With Joy, Peace and Prosperity.

Wishes For Dahi Handi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Birth of Kanha Ji With Lots of Joy and Happiness. Wishing You and Your Family A Very Happy Dahi Handi.

Check Out This Video for Dahi Handi 2022!

Dahi Handi majorly takes place in Maharashtra. Every year, thousands of people and hundreds of govinda teams gather at Mumbai and Thane’s Dahi Handi events. The terms govinda or govinda pathak are used to refer to people who participate in forming the human pyramid to break that clay pot of curd or butter. People come to see and be a part of the Dahi Handi event with full enthusiasm. You can download all these messages to send to your loved ones. Wishing everyone Happy Dahi Handi 2022!

