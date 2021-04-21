Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to promote steps to protect our environment. A three-day event from April 20 to April 22, 2021, will be organised globally by EARTHDAY.ORG which will include 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. Earth Day was founded in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues. This will be the 51st anniversary of Earth Day. On the occasion of Earth Day, you can send out Happy Earth Day 2021 HD images, quotes, WhatsApp stickers, and wallpapers which are available below for free download.

The theme for Earth Day 2021 is “Together, We Can Restore Our Earth”. In 1962, Senator Gaylord Nelson who was elected as US Senate at that time was determined to convince the federal government that the planet was at risk. In 1969, Nelson, considered one of the leaders of the modern environmental movement, developed the idea for Earth Day. On the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, rallies were held in Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and most other American cities, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Earth Day 2021: Here Are 7 Interesting Facts About The Planet on Which We Live.

With social distancing still in place for many of us this April, Earth Day has gone digital. Virtual events, such as environmental lectures and films, will take place on Earth Day. You can also become part of the Earth Day celebration by sending out Happy Earth Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages, and SMS which are available for free download below.\

Earth Day 2021 Wishes And Messages

Earth Day 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: All Beautiful Souls on This Earth, Let’s Do Our Bit and Save It for Tomorrow. Warm Wishes on This Earth Day to You and Your Family.

Earth Day 2021 Greeting (Photo Credits)

WhatsApp message reads: Have a Wonderful Time Celebrating Earth Day. May This Wonderful Day Fill Your World With Truly Magical Moments.

Earth Day 2021 HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Don’t Wait for Others to Save the Earth, It Starts Right From You! Happy Earth Day!

Earth Day Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Let Us Promise to Plant One Tree One Person Every Year and We Will Have a Much Greener and Happier Planet to Live.

On Earth Day 2021, you can clean simply plant a tree, and encourage people in your surrounding to do so. You can also clean up plastic in your neighborhood. We wish you all a very Happy Earth Day 2021.

