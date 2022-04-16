Happy Easter Sunday 2022! Easter Sunday is a very important day for the Christian community. Just like on the day of Good Friday, Lord Jesus was crucified, two days later, on Sunday (Easter Sunday), Lord Jesus was resurrected. Therefore to celebrate the joy of the resurrection of the Lord, people of the Christian community celebrate this day as a major festival. On Easter Sunday, a large number of Christians gather with their families in the church and participate in prayers. After being resurrected on Easter Sunday, he stayed for 40 days and gave a message to his disciples to follow the path of truth. After 40 days, Lord Jesus again gave up his life and attained heaven. Easter Sunday 2022 Date: Know the Traditions, History and Significance of Resurrection Sunday, Christian Festival and Cultural Holiday.

On Good Friday, Jesus Christ was crucified while protecting the truth and giving the message to the people to follow the path of truth. Eggs are decorated on Easter Sunday because eggs are considered very auspicious. They give the message of enthusiasm and new vigor. On this day people also give eggs to each other as a gift. It is said that the resurrection of Lord Jesus was first seen by a woman named Mary Magdalene and then told about it to other women. That's why this festival celebration begins in the early morning by the women. This festival is considered to be the day of victory of truth. Disciples fast on this day and decorate their homes. To celebrate Easter Sunday, you can send greetings to your loved ones and wish them the best. You can also wish Easter Sunday by sending the following greetings:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Thankful Because Jesus Gave Us Another Chance To Be Good People. His Death Cleansed Us From Our Sins.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Heartiest Wishes on Easter Sunday. May You Have the Happiest Easter Holiday Filled With Joy, Love, Peace, and So Many Easter Eggs!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holy Spirit of the Easter Enrich Your Soul With All the Attributes That Jesus Wants in His Children. Happy Easter to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Christ Is Risen. Hallelujah! May the Miracle of Easter Bring You Renewed Hope, Faith, Love, and Merriment.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Resurrection of Jesus Christ Suggests Only One Thing No Force Can Be Greater Than the Force of the Almighty. The Universal Spirit Always Triumphs Over Evil. Happy Easter Sunday!

On this day, all the people gather in the churches and remember the teachings of the Lord Jesus while reading the Holy Bible. The resurrection of the Lord Jesus is considered a symbol of change in the new life. Easter Sunday is also known as Date Sunday and eggs are seen as a symbol of auspiciousness. This is the reason that on this day people keep colourful eggs in their homes and also give eggs to each other as a gift. For about 40 days before Easter, people remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ through fasting, prayer, music and discourses, which ends on Easter Sunday.

