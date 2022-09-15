National Engineer's Day, also known as Visvesvaraya Jayanti, is a day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was born in the year 1860 and was the first Indian civil engineer. Honouring his great works, National Engineer's Day is celebrated every year on September 15. Modern mechanical engineering grew with the inventions of Thomas Savery and James Watt. The development and maintenance of specialised machines during the industrial revolution gave rise to the rapid expansion of mechanical engineering. Sir M Visvesvaraya became famous for his efforts towards development in Mysore. He built numerous factories, industries and educational institutions that changed the maps of the kingdom completely. As you remember and honour his works on National Engineer's Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of WhatsApp Messages, HD images, wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day. Engineer’s Day 2022 in India Date & Significance: Know All About Honouring the Contributions of Engineers on Visvesvaraya Jayanti

The word engineer is derived from two Latin words Ingenaire and Ingenium, which mean 'to create or generate' and 'cleverness', respectively. Engineers take care of the safety, practicality and cost to invent, design and build complex structures and materials in order to fulfil functional objectives and deliverables. To honour and celebrate their achievements and efforts, National Engineer’s Day is observed every year. To greet all your engineer friends and relatives on National Engineer’s Day 2022, you can download these HD images, wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings & Messages

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Without Engineers in Our Lives, It Would Have Been a Completely Different World To Live In. Warm Wishes on Engineer's Day and a Big Thank You for Giving Us All These Inventions.

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings

Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: At Its Core, Engineering Is the Application of Science to the Discovery of Original, Workable Solutions. Cheers to Engineers!

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Messages

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings & Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Day To Appreciate Engineers Who Provide Technology To Make Our Lives Easier, More Comfortable, and More Straightforward.

Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings & Messages

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 HD Images & Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If Engineers Hadn't Been a Part of Our Lives, We Would Be Living in a Very Different World Now.

Happy Engineer's Day 2022!

Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings & Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Engineering Encompasses Moral Studies of Intellectual Life in Addition to the Study of 45 Disciplines. Happy Engineer's Day!

Engineer’s Day 2022 Quotes: Messages & Sayings About Engineering To Share on Visvesvaraya Jayanti

Sir M Visvesvaraya was not just a well-known engineer but also the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1919. He was known for his various developments including the implementation of an irrigation system in the Deccan plateau, the construction of a flood protection system in Hyderabad, the development of a system to protect Visakhapatnam from sea erosion, etc. Due to his efforts and contribution toward development, he is one of the greatest engineers in India. Wishing everyone a Happy Engineer's Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).