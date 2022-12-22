Hello there, the first day of winter. The special day calls for amazing wishes. But before that, do you know when the winter solstice occurs? The winter solstice occurs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The winter solstice marks the start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The winter solstice takes place every year on December 21 or 22 for the northern half of the planet (the Northern Hemisphere). The winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere takes place in June. The winter solstice is known as the "shortest day" of the year since it has the fewest number of daylight hours throughout the entire year. Here's a collection of Happy First Day of Winter 2022, Happy Winter 2022 greetings, Winter 2022 wishes and messages, images and HD wallpapers and a lot more. Winter Solstice 2022 Greetings & First Day of Winter Images: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on the Shortest Day of the Year.

Fortunately, as we pass the winter solstice, the days start to lengthen once again until we arrive at the summer solstice, which is the start of summer and the longest day of the year. Astronomical winter officially starts on the winter solstice (as opposed to meteorological winter, which starts about three weeks prior to the solstice).

The winter solstice in one hemisphere coincides with the summer solstice in the opposite hemisphere! All of this is possible because of Earth's tilted axis, which causes one-half of the planet to point away from the Sun at the solstice and the other half to point in its direction. As a harbinger of the onset of the seasons, the winter solstice is significant in many different civilizations. Some prehistoric peoples even used enormous stone constructions, like Newgrange in Ireland, to commemorate the solstice.

The midpoint of the season, rather than the beginning, was traditionally marked by the solstice in certain cultures, which explains why festivities like Midsummer Day are observed around the first day of summer. As you observe the first day of winter wishes, we at LatestLY have compiled a few wishes and greetings that you can share as images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS with everyone you know on this day.

First Day of Winter 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Image Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful and Cheerful Winter Solstice. May the Goodness of Sunrays Brighten Each and Every Day of Your Life.

Happy First Day of Winter (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy First Day of Winter. May this Season Bring You Much Joy and Many Blessings!

Happy First Day of Winter (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: Sending You Wishes for a Very Beautiful and Blessed Winter Solstice With Warm Sun Rays, Which Will Soon Bring Spring Season.

First Day of Winter 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Winter Is The Time for Comfort, for Good Food and Warmth, For The Touch of a Friendly Hand and for a Talk Beside The Fire: It Is the Time for A Home. - Edith Sitwell

Another way to think about this is that the Sun's course reaches its southernmost point in the sky on the day of the solstice. This implies that even at "high noon," the Sun's path is as low in the sky as it can be for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere.

