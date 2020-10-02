It is the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Every year, October 2 remains a national holiday, when citizens gather to commemorate Gandhiji and remember his teachings and everything he did for India’s freedom. Whether it was his ‘do or die’ call before Quit India Movement or ‘Ahimsa is the highest duty.’ Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and philosophy inspire generations with immense popularity both at the national and international stage. To celebrate his birth anniversary, in this article, we bring you Gandhi Jayanti 2020 images and HD wallpapers that are free for download online. You can also send them through Facebook or WhatsApp stickers, messages and GIFs.

Gandhi Jayanti is marked by prayer services and tributes all over India. Popular activities including prayer meetings, commemorative ceremonies in different cities by colleges, local government institutions and socio-political institutions. Schools and institutions arrange functions and events where children participate in different competitions, remembering Mahatma Gandhi. However, because of the pandemic, no social events will be organised, and gatherings are limited. However, people will observe Gandhi Jayanti 2020 virtually. Again, Gandhi Jayanti 2020 images and HD wallpapers can be useful to send to your near ones, so that together we can honour Gandhiji’s teachings and role in Indian Independence.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gandhi Jayanti, Let’s Salute the Great Soul. Jai Hind!

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Images and Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pursue the Way of Truth Spread Bapu’s Extraordinary Ideas to Rouse Everybody. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bapu Ne Ladi Dharti Par Ajab Ladhai Dhagi Na Thop, Na Koyi Bandhook Chalayi Dhushman Ke Kile Par Bhi Ki Nahi Badhai Waah Re Fakeer Tumne Kaise Kramat Dhikhayi.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Truth and Non-violence Be With Us During This Gandhi Jayanti. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

How to Download Gandhi Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has recently added more fun stickers to its feature. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Gandhi Jayanti 2020 images and HD wallpapers are useful to you while celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).