Lord Ganesha is waiting to visit your homes and are you prepared to welcome him? A very significant festival of Ganeshotsav 2020 will begin on August 22 this year. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, this day celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganpati on earth from Kailasa as per mythology. People bring in idols of Lord Ganesha into their home and perform elaborate worship for the next few days. And each festival sees a customary exchange of good wishes and messages. Also marked in much enthusiasm by Maharashtrians, people look for Ganesh Chaturthi messages in Marathi, with images, greetings, photos of Lord Ganpati, GIFs, stickers. We have got it all here as we give you a special collection of Ganesh Chaturthi messages in Marathi with HD wallpapers and greetings of the day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings: Latest WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, New Ganpati Bappa Morya Photos, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Parvati is said to the God of wisdom and a remover of obstacles. Thus welcoming him at home, worshipping him, preparing things to please him and seeking his blessings is one of the most-awaited festivals. It is celebrated much enthusiastically in Maharashtra along with other states of India. In this article, we give you a beautiful collection of Best WhatsApp messages, Ganpati GIF images, photos, greetings, quotes and wallpapers to wish every one of the auspicious occasion. You can download all of them for free and send them to everyone. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Ganpati Photos, Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Happy Ganeshotav Greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi Marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Sarvanna Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhecha. Tumchya manokamna purna hovot, sarvanna sukh, samruddhi, aishwarya, shaanti, aarogya labho hich bappa charni ichcha.

Ganesh Chaturthi Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Sajli avaghi dharti, pahnyas tumchi kirti.. Tumhi yenar mahtlyavar nasnasaat bharli sfurti.. Aturta fakt aagmanachi karan Chaturthi aamchya Ganesha chi.. Ganpati Bappa Moraya! Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhechha!

Ganesh Chaturthi Marathi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangalmurti Morya! Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhechha!

Ganesh Chaturthi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Ganesh Chaturthichya Tumha Sarvanna Hardik Shubhechha!

Lord Ganesha GIF

Ganeshotsav WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp is a widely used medium among everyone these days. So you can also download Ganeshotsav 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. WhatsApp Stickers make the festive greetings even more colourful. Click here for some options. You can send these with messages wishing luck, prosperity, happiness to your friends and family. Wish you all a very Happy Ganeshotsav! Have safe celebrations.

