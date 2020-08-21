Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated on August 22 throughout India. This festival is observed to celebrate the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is marked with the installation of Ganesh clay idols privately in homes or publicly on elaborate pandals. Unfortunately, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many groups have decided not to place Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganeshotsav 2020 in public to avoid the spread of COVID-19 germs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes, HD images, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Ganpati Photos, Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Happy Ganeshotav Greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with high fervour in states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Ganesh idols are kept at home for a maximum period of ten days, after which they are immersed in a nearby sea or river. As per Hindu mythology, when clay idols dissolved in water, it is believed that Ganesh returns to Mount Kailash to Parvati and Shiva. When Ganesh idols are kept at home, Vedic hymns are chanted, prayers are organised and fasting is also observed. Authentic sweet delicacy Modak is specifically prepared on Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020, which are often distributed as Prasad. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here's How You Can Celebrate Ganeshotsav in Eco-Friendly Way While Maintaining Social Distancing.

This year due to COVID-19 situation, social gatherings are not advisable. It is recommended to stay indoor and celebrate all rituals related to Ganesh Chaturthi just with your family members. However, you can reach out to your friends and relatives by sending Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 images, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, meaningful quotes, which are available below for free download. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings: Latest WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, New Ganpati Bappa Morya Photos, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ganesha Always Stay Your Mentor and Protector and Remove Obstacles From Your Life. Wish You and Family a Happy and Blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Was the Day Lord Ganesh Came to Earth and Destroyed Evil With Love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I Wish Lord Ganpati Visits Your Home With Bags Full of Happiness, Prosperity, and Peace.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganeshostav Chya Hardik Shubhecha. Tumchya Manokamna Purna Hovot, Sarvanna Sukh, Samruddhi, Aishwarya, Shaanti, Aarogya Labho Hich Bappa Charni Ichcha.

Send This GIF With Message: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Get creative this Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers to your friends by downloading it from here. We at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha Vignaharta bring lots of joy in your family.

