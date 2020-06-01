Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Ganga Maiya Photos, SMS, Hindi Messages & Quotes to Wish on Gangavataran

Ganga Dussehra 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020! Today marks the auspicious day when River Ganges (River Ganga) who we fondly call Ganga Maa or Ganga Maiya descended on Earth from the heavens. After years of meditation by Rishi Bhagirathi, the holy river of Ganges worshipped as Devi Ganga in Hindusim had arrived on the planet from heaven. Lord Shiva helped her transcend to the land. The festival falls on the 10th day of Shukla Paksha in the Jyestha month, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. The auspicious Hindu festival is also called Gangavataran. On this day, people usually take a dip in the rivers holy waters. But since, this time the celebrations cannot take place, we have got a collection of Happy Ganga Dussehra wishes and images instead. Ganga Dussehra 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Greetings to Celebrate Gangavatran.

The observance of Ganga Dussehra lasts for 10 days. People throng in numbers to take a dip in the holy Ganga in her honour. It is considered very auspicious. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the significance of this festival. As for wishes and messages, you can send these amazing Ganga Dussehra 2020 HD pictures and wallpapers via picture messages as well. People will have to download these latest greetings and convert them into beautiful GIFs and videos as well. Ganga Dussehra 2020: Benefits of Ganga Jal That Can Bring in Good Luck! From Ganga Mantra to Puja Vidhi, 4 Ways This Auspicious Festival Will Fill Your Life With Positivity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukh Aur Dukh Jeevan Ke Rang Hain. Sab Sahi Hai, Agar Shraddha Sang Hai. Ganga Maa Ke Dhyan Mein Malang Hai, Shubh Ganga Dussehra Kehna Ka Yeh Naya Dhang Hai. Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is a Common Saying That Even a Single Droplet of Ganges Water Carried One’s Way by the Breeze Will Erase the Sins of Many Lifetimes in an Instant.

WhatsApp Message Reads: What Need of Expensive Sacrifices, or of Difficult Penances? Worship Ganga, Asking for Happiness and Good Fortune, and She Will Bring You Heaven and Salvation. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Ganga Aapko Sabhi Papon Se Mukt Kare Aur Aapse Sadaiv Prasann Rahe! Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganga Dussehra Ke ISS Pawan Parv Pa Aap Aur Aapke Parivaar Par Ganga Maiya Ki Aseem Kripa Bani Rahe. Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

