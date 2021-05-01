May 1 saw the formation of two Indian states – Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day respectively. Gujarat Day, also known as Gujarat Sthapana Din or Gujarat Sthapana Divas is celebrated to honour the date when Gujarat was formed by carving out from Bombay State in 1960. Gujarat Day 2021 marks the 61st anniversary of the state formation day. To mark this special occasion, here’s a collection of Gujarat Day 2021 wishes, Gujarat Sthapana Divas quotes for Facebook, Gujarat Sthapana Divas images, Gujarat Sthapana Din pic, Happy Gujarat Day 2021 greetings, Gujarat Sthapana Din status, messages, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers, banners and GIFs.

On May 1, 1960, Bombay State, a large Indian state created at the time of India's Independence, was dissolved and split on linguistic lines into the two states of Gujarat, with Gujarati speaking population and Maharashtra, with Marathi speaking population. Gujarat is the fifth-largest Indian state by area and the ninth-largest state by population. It significantly contributes to the economy of India and ranks as the fifth-largest in the country. As we celebrate the 61st anniversary of the establishment of the state, we bring you a list of wishes, greetings, images, messages, quotes, positive thoughts, status, banners, and a lot more to wish fellow residents of the state. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

Ahead of Gujarat Day, search engine platforms are also flooded with keywords such as Gujarat Day wishes, Happy Gujarat Day wishes, Gujarat Day wishes in Gujarati, Maharashtra and Gujarat Day wishes, Gujarat Divas messages, Gujarat Sthapana Din status, Happy Gujarat Divas images, Gujarat Sthapana Divas images, Gujarat Sthapana Din banners, Gujarat Sthapana Divas greetings, Gujarat Sthapana Divas quotes, Gujarat Sthapana Divas messages, Gujarat Sthapana Din wallpapers and so much more. Here presenting you with all these to share with your loved ones via messaging apps and social media platforms.

Happy Gujarat Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Jewel of the West, Gujarat Is the Pride of India. May This Year Bring More Glory and Success to Our Beloved State. Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

Happy Gujarat Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Glory, Greatness, and Grace of Gujarat on This Special Day. Wishing Everyone a Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

Happy Gujarat Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Gujarat Thrives, Prospers, and Climbs the Ladder of Progress. Wish You a Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

Happy Gujarat Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion, I Pray That We Take Our Majestic State of Gujarat to Greater Heights This Year. Happy Gujarat Day 2021!

How to Download Gujarat Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can also send special Gujarat Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Let's celebrate and take the culture, traditions and customs of Gujarat ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gujarat Statehood Day. Let us take Gujarat, called ‘Jewel of Western India’ to newer heights with our continuous efforts and achievements. The state like the rest of the nation needs to grow to its full potential.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2021 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).