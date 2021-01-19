Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021! If you are looking for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti greetings, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages to help you to send your greetings to your loved ones. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti images, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti messages & Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti's birth anniversary posts, you have come to the right place. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth of the Sikh Guru, will be celebrated on 20 January, Wednesday. This festival is also called 'Prakash Parv'. Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna Sahib on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Pausha month. Prakash Parv has special significance in Sikh Religion.

On the day of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti), all the gurudwaras are illuminated with light. The Sikh community celebrates this festival with reverence, enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Know some special things related to the life of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (Guru Tegh Bahadur), the father of Guru Gobind Singh, was martyred in 1675. After this, Guru Gobind Singh Ji took over the father's throne at the age of just 9 years. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was a courageous, fearless and brave warrior. It is said about his bravery that 'I want to fight with one and a half lakhs of birds, I am the eagle, I am the eagle. Here for you, we have Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 wishes, messages, Guru Gobind Singh greetings and wishes, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, on this auspicious day. Check out:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Give You the Courage and Strength to Fight the Evil and Always Stand by the Side of Truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Inspire You to Achieve All Your Goals and May His Blessings Be With You in Whatever You Do. Hearty Wishes of Gurpurab to You!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Wishes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bless You and Your Family With Joy, Peace and Happiness for Eternity; May He Inspire Us to Be a Better Human Being. Happy Gurpurab.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Wishes and messages(Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Waheguru Ji da Khalsa… Waheguru Ji Di Fateh… Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Happy Gurpurab GIFs

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers

Another way of sending out your wishes for this auspicious day is by sending special WhatsApp stickers and wallpapers. Go to the Play Store and search for these sticker packs. Or easier way is to just click here and download. Use them via the messaging application.

During his lifetime, Guru Gobind Singh fought for justice and stood firmly against the Mughals. In the year 1699, he took a total of 5 people from the lower castes and then named them and announced that all these five men were dear to him. He endowed those people with courage, knowledge and immense devotion to God. He taught them the power of fearlessness and dedication of the Almighty who protects all oppressed persons. He founded the Khalsa which was a famous military force consisting of saints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).