Hartalika Teej is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Hartalika Teej 2022 will be celebrated on August 30, Tuesday. As you observe Hartalika Teej 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 greetings, Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 images, Hartalika Teej photos, Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 messages and quotes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day. Hartalika Teej 2022 Date in India: Know Tritiya Tithi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hartalika Teej is observed by both married and unmarried women. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. It is one of the most important fasts observed by Hindus. It is believed that Goddess Parvati first observed this fast to get married to Lord Shiva.

On this day, women who observe fast do not consume grains and water. They celebrate the day by singing hymns at night. Sculptures of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha are made by hand using sand and black clay. The next morning after aarti, vermilion is offered to Goddess Parvati and the fast is concluded. Here are messages that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them a Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Hartalika Teej 2022 Wishes, Goddess Parvati Images, WhatsApp Messages & Quotes for the Holy Day

Hartalika Teej is widely celebrated, especially in North India. On this day, unmarried and married women observe fast for a peaceful married life and a loving husband. Many women also observe this fast without consuming water throughout the day. While women celebrate Haryali Teej and Kajari Teej by visiting their parents' houses, they come back to their in-laws' houses for celebrating Hartalika Teej. You can download and send these messages to all your near and dear ones. Wishing everyone a Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

