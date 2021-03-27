Happy Holi 2021! The festival of colours is here, and people across the nation is figuring out ways to observe the occasion virtually. Because of the ongoing situation, Holi 2021 celebration will be low-key, and individuals are encouraged to stay at home, having a safe Holi. Since visiting door to door to give your Holi greetings to closed ones is a no-no this year, you can send your love virtually. The digital Holi greeting cards stand significant, given the present situation. This is why we bring you Happy Holi 2021 messages in advance, ‘Holi Hai’ WhatsApp stickers, Dhuleti Facebook wishes, HD images, Choti Holi Telegram greetings and Signal GIFs for your friends and family.

Holi 2021 is on March 28 and March 29. The first day is observed as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. The second day is celebrated as Rangwali Holi, where people smear colours on each other. But because of the pandemic this year, huge gatherings are restricted. In fact, famous Holi celebrations in the religious towns of Uttar Pradesh, Vrindavan and Mathura is hosting live streaming from the temples for devotees across the nation. Nothing can stop you from celebrating Holi, and you can mark the joyous observance by sharing Happy Holi 2021 messages in advance, ‘Holi Hai’ greetings, Dhuleti wishes, HD images, Choti Holi telegram greetings, and GIFs.

Happy Holi 2021 Messages in Advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Paint the Canvas of Your Life With the Colours of Joy, Love, Happiness, Prosperity, Good Health and Success. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

Holi 2021 Messages in Advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Is the Day To Strengthen the Bond of Friendship and Add More Colours to It. Enjoy the Festival to Its Fullest! Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colourful Festival of Holi Bring You Good Luck and Prosperity in Life. Have a Happy Holi.

Holi 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Is Here Bringing With It Hues of Fabulous Colours. So, Soak in All the Colours of Holi and Have a Great Time. Happy Holi

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish Your Health, Prosperity and Business Achievements on This Colourful Festival. Happy Holi to You and Your Family

Holi GIFs:

Happy Holi 2021 GIFs (Photo Credits: File Image)

GIF Message Reads: Happy Holi

Watch Video: Happy Holi 2021 Messages

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download WhatsApp stickers' newer collection, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you and your family a happy and safe Holi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).