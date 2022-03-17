Happy Holi 2022! The colourful festival of Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India. The day is also super romantic for couples, especially the ones who are newly-wed. Couples celebrate the day in new clothes, locking eyes with each other with 'Jogiraa Sararara...' playing in the background. To celebrate the day with cupid by your side, we have some of the most romantic wishes for you. Here's a collection of romantic Holi messages for husband and wife, Happy Holi 2022 images, Happy Holi wishes and greetings, Happy Holi 2022 quotes and Shayari, images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Holi 2022 Funny Photos, Memes, GIFs, WhatsApp Jokes, Pictures and Quirky Messages That Will Add a Dose of Laughter to Your Colourful Celebration.

The festival of colours is celebrated on the next morning of the Holika Dahan night which is performed by lighting the holy fire, but this year due to the Bhadra period different coincidences are being made regarding the date. Holi is a unique festival of victory of good over evil, so on this day, forgetting all the grievances, even enemies become friends and everyone plays Holi with colours of love. On this day couples also make this day special by sending romantic messages of Holi to their loved ones. You too can celebrate the festival of colours by wishing Happy Holi by sending these wonderful Holi Wishes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Photo SMS and Wallpapers.

If you wish to celebrate Holika Dahan as a couple, you must stand in front of Holika and pray with folded hands. Together, you can offer garlands made of rice, incense, flowers, moong dal, pieces of turmeric, coconut and cow dung to Holika. One of the most beautiful steps as a couple would be to circumambulate the Holika and tie three, five or seven rounds of raw yarn around. You can offer water to the lotus in front of the Holika heap. Choti Holi is celebrated on the day of Holika Dahan, while Holi with colours is also known as Dhulandi. You and your partner can celebrate Holi by saying Happy Holi, then we have brought for you Colorful romantic messages, WhatsApp Wishes, GIF Greetings, Shayari and Images, which you can share with your partner through social media. You can wish them, love, by sending messages given below:

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Eagerly Waiting for the Dawn To Arrive so That I May Drench You With Lovely Colours.

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Is the Festival of Love and Togetherness. Enjoy the Day to the Fullest. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Promise To Be by Your Side on This Holi and Soak You With the Colours of Joy. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Festival of Love, Joy, and Happiness Is Back. Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Holi!

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today I Am Going To Paint You With the Colours of Love. Wishing You a Very Happy Holi.

Holi 2022: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Guidelines

According to the legend, there was a demon king named Hiranyakashipu in ancient times. He had claimed to be his own god in arrogance. Not only this, Hiranyakashipu had banned the name of God in the state. But Hiranyakashipu's son Prahlad was a devotee of God. At the same time, Holika, the sister of Hiranyakashipu, was blessed with a boon of not being consumed in the fire. Once Hiranyakashipu ordered Holika to take Prahlad in her lap and sit in the fire. But on sitting in the fire, Holika got burnt and Prahlad survived. And since then Holika Dahan started being done in the memory of God devotee Prahlad. We wish every couple celebrating this beautiful festival a very Happy Holi 2022!

