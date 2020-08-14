Indian Independence Day 2020 Wishes, HD Images and Quotes: Independence Day 2020 will be celebrated across India on Sunday, August 15. India will celebrate 74 years of freedom this year. On this day in 1947, Independent India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian tricolour flag to mark India's freedom from the British rule. India celebrates the day by remembering the sacrifices of the heroes who fought during India's freedom struggle and cultural programmes with patriotic songs are organised at different places across the country. The citizens of India also exchange Happy Independence Day wishes, Indian Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp messages, Independence Day 2020 HD images, patriotic quotes and GIF greetings with each other on this day.

August 15 is a national holiday in India as the country honours the martyrs of India's freedom struggle and celebrates the day the country got free from years of rule of the British Raj. The Indian tricolour is also hoisted in residential areas by different Resident Welfare Associations on Independence Day. LatestLY brings you Independence Day 2020 wishes in English, WhatsApp messages, stickers, quotes, SMSes and images to share on August 15 this year. Independence Day 2019: From Mahatma Gandhi to Bhagat Singh, Remembering Freedom Fighters on India's 73rd Independence Day.

Independence Day 2020 Messages in English

Independence Day WhatsApp Sticker 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Salute to our Martyrs who laid their lives for us. Happy Independence Day 2020 to you and your family!

Independence Day 2019 WhatsApp Sticker 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Trailing the colours of the national flag - Orange, White and Green - let’s stand together for unity, prosperity and peace. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day 2019 WhatsApp Sticker 3 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: It makes my heart beat with pride that I am the citizen of such a great country. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day WhatsApp Sticker 4 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Let's salute the martyrs, for the sacrifices they made, and thank them for giving us our today. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day WhatsApp Sticker 5 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Let's celebrate the glory of a free India and uphold the pride and honour of being an Indian. Happy Independence Day 2020!

GIF Images for Independence Day 2020

WhatsApp message reads: Let’s Salute the Martyrs for the Sacrifices They Made and Thank Them for Giving Us Our Freedom. Happy Independence Day 2020.

WhatsApp message reads: A Big Salute to All the Soldiers Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Our Independence! Jai Hind!

Watch: Independence Day 2020 Messages

As Independent India celebrates its 74th birthday, share the above messages to wish fellow Indians on Independence Day. Independence Day celebrations are also organised in schools as kids perform on patriotic songs, dressed in the colours of the Indian flag. LatestLY wishes all its readers in India and to Indians abroad a Happy Independence Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).