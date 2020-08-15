Independence Day 2020 is here, and the country is painted in tricolour. Today, on August 15, the nation marks the 74th Independence Day, celebrating the freedom from the British Raj on the same day in 1947. This year, the pandemic has limited the observation of Independence Day in India. However, the spirit of patriotism remains. You can make this day even more memorable with these Happy Independence Day 2020 HD images and wishes. These Independence Day messages, Tiranga photos and patriotic quotes are perfect for sending along with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms. So, download these Happy Independence Day 2020 HD images, WhatsApp stickers, wishes, patriotic quotes, GIFs and greetings to send on 15th August, to celebrate the 74th Independence Day in the country.

Every year, Independence Day is observed with great gusto and enthusiasm by the citizens. Cities and towns are painted in tricolour and kids would be all ready to participate in many functions and events honouring 15th August celebration. Although Independence Day 2020 will be different than the previous years, you can make honour the nation’s freedom fighters by sending along these Happy Independence Day 2020 HD images, wishes, Independence Day messages, photos of Tiranga, WhatsApp stickers, and Facebook greetings to your closed ones.

Happy Independence Day 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Is More Precious Than the Freedom in a Human’s Life. No One Has Right to Take It From You. So, Protect It and Live Without Any Fear and Violence. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Happy Independence Day HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Not Forget the Freedom Struggle As the Freedom We Are Enjoying Today Is Nothing but a Blessing Bestowed by the Great Freedom Fighters. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day Here’s Wishing Our Dreams of a New Tomorrow Come True! May Your Independence Day Be Filled With Patriotic Spirit! Jai Hind

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Forget the Sacrifice of Our Freedom Fighters Who Formed This Country. Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day 2020

Independence Day 2020 GIFs:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Independence Day 2020

Watch Video: Happy Independence Day 2020 Messages

How to Download Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp like every other festival and event has introduced a beautiful collection of stickers to observe Indian Independence Day 2020. To download the latest WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to make the national holiday memorable. We hope that the above Happy Independence Day 2020 HD Images and Wishes will be useful to you while celebrating the day and honouring the nation’s freedom fighters for who the country became independent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 06:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).