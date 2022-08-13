Happy Independence Day! It was a historic day for India when it received freedom from the clutches of British rule, which controlled the citizens for 200 years. On August 15, 1947, India became an independent state after years of oppression and struggled to attain complete independence. It marks a special significance in Indian history, and people celebrate the day across the country in full show. Several marches and rallies take place on Independence Day when multiple cultures and traditions are brought to the fore, which makes India a diverse country and a home to numerous religions and ethnicities. As you look forward to celebrating Independence Day 2022, get the collection of patriotic wishes, Happy Independence Day 2022 WhatsApp messages, Happy Independence Day images, Telegram quotes and SMS that can be shared with your friends and family on this national day! Download Swatantrata Diwas images, quotes, wishes and greetings for the 76th Independence Day. Tiranga DP Images & Indian National Flag HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Set Tricolour Flag As Profile Picture of All Social Media Platforms.

As India completes its 75 years of independence on August 15, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ movement through which Indian citizens are urged to replace their social media profile pictures with Tiranga or the Indian National Flag till the day of Independence Day celebration. Along with this, the customary events will also be undertaken on Azadi Diwas. This includes the unfurling of Tiranga at the Red Fort by the Prime Minister of the country and his ‘Address to the Nation’, which is followed by various cultural activities. Indeed, the national holiday is observed with incredible joy and fervour at the regional and national levels. People wish each other on this memorable occasion and mark the day by indulging in special events and activities. If you’re looking for Swatantrata Diwas 2022 wishes and messages, you’ve ended up at the right place. Scroll down to get Happy Independence Day 2022 greetings and HD images that you can send to your loved ones on this special day.

Happy Independence Day 2022 Greetings and HD Images

Independence Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: Today I Breathe the Air of Libert Because of the Struggles of Our Great Freedom Fighters. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: Many People Sacrificed Their Lives for India’s Freedom. This Independence Day Let’s Remember Our Great Freedom Fighters.

Independence Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Independence Day. May the Indian Tricolour Always Fly High!

Independence Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: May This Independence Day, Bring More Peace, Success, and Glory to Our Great Nation. Happy Swatantrata Diwas.

Independence Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Independence Day 2022 Wishes Reads: The Tribute Will Always Be Less for Our Freedom Fighters but the Salute to All Will Never Be Less. Saluting the Entire Nation, Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2022 Wishes: Send HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Quotes on August 15

Participate in the national festivities on Independence Day but don’t forget to share wishes and greetings to your near and dear ones on this important day. Celebrate the day with these insightful quotes and messages and get a sense of pride and patriotism on Swatantrata Diwas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2022 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).