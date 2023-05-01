International Workers' Day is observed every year on May 1. It is also known as Labour Day or May Day in some countries. International Workers' Day is a celebration of labourers or the working class promoted by the international labour movement. In many countries, it is also observed on the first Monday of May. This day is regarded as a national public holiday in many countries. As you celebrate International Workers' Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

International Workers' Day is a day to commemorate the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago. On this day, people celebrate to respect and highlight workers' contribution to society. It arises from the activists in the late 19th century pushing for better conditions for workers, such as eight-hour workdays. On this day, people scroll over the internet to find the best messages to share with their near and dear ones as their wishes for the day. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all as wishes for International workers day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy International Workers' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To All the Workers of the Nation, Thanks for All Your Hard Work. Happy International Workers' Day to You All.

Happy International Workers' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing All of the Honourable Labourers a Happy International Workers' Day. They Deserve Good Treatment, Not Just Today, but Every Day!

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day to You. I Hope You Have a Blessed Day With Your Close Ones.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Very Happy May Day. Take a Good Rest so You Can Join the Work More Enthusiastically.

Happy Labour Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes to All the Diligent Workers on May Day. I Hope You All Are Getting the Respect and Admiration That You Deserve.

Happy Labour Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy International Workers' Day. As You Have Survived This Year With Your Great Willpower and Hard Work, You Will Do Great in the Future Too.

May 1 was chosen as the date for International Workers Day by the second international commemorating the Haymarket affair in Chicago and the struggle for an eight-hour working day. Wishing everyone a Happy International Workers Day 2023!

