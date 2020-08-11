Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes, Shri Krishna HD Images And Messages: Janmashtami also known as Gokulashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with great fanfare in many parts of the country. People observe fast, offer prayers to Krishna and prefer to celebrate the day with their friends and family. The day witnesses various festivities as people come together to observe the auspicious occasion. Wishing the festival people send Krishana Janmashtami wishes and messages through social media platforms. People dress up their kids as Krishna and Radha for fancy dress competitions held in schools. As we celebrate the festival today, we bring to you Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes, Janmashtami images, Lord Krishna photos and wallpapers, Bal Gopal GIFs, WhatsApp messages and stickers, wishes in Hindi and English to send on Gokulashtami Puja. Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Krishnashtami, Krishna Jayanthi, Saatam Aatham, Yadukulashtami, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanti. Janmashtami 2020 Images & Lord Krishna HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gokulashtami With Kanha Photos, GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Stickers.

Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is a major Hindu deity. He was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in Mathura in prison. Krishna’s parents were captured by his uncle and Devaki’s brother, a tyrant king, Kansa fearing a prophecy of being killed by Devaki’s child. You can read The Amazing Story of Lord Krishna’s Birth here. Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in Shraavana of the lunar Hindu Calendar and Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad of the lunisolar Hindu Calendar. It corresponds to August-September in the Gregorian calendar. Gokulashtami 2020 Images & Janmashtami HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Lord Krishna Photos, WhatsApp Status Video, Messages, Wishes, Stickers, GIFs and SMS.

Happy Janmashtami and Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen are the traditional greetings for the day. In addition to it, people also exchange beautiful wishes, poems, quotes, messages in different languages and images with family and friends. There is a lot of search for wishes and greetings online. Some of the most-searched keywords are - Janmashtami, Janmashtami Images, Janmashtami Wishes, Janmashtami Images HD Download, Janmashtami GIF Images, Janmashtami Wishes in Hindi, Janmashtami Wishes Images, Janmashtami Wishes for Friends, Janmashtami Wishes in English, Gokulashtami Messages in Marathi, Gokulashtami Messages in English, Happy Gokulashtami Wishes Images, Krishna Jayanthi, Krishna Photos, Krishna HD Wallpapers, and more.

Happy Janmashtami 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Steal Your Tensions and Worries on Janmashtami, and Give You Love, Peace and Happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shree Krishna Ki Kripa Aap Par Aur Aap Ke Pure Parivar Par Hamesha Bani Rahe. Happy Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saawan Aaya, Aayi Barkha Ki Fuhaar, Saath Laya Kanhaiya Ka Pyaar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabko, Janmashtami Ka Ye Shubh Tyohaar, Shubh Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Shower His Blessings on You, and May Every Janmashtami Bring Lots of Happiness for You and Your Family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wo Kala, Bansuri Wala, Aisi Raas Rachaaye, Subh-Budh Apni Kho Den Gopiyan, Murali Aisi Madhur Bajaaye, Janmdin Hai Aaj Us Natkhat Ka, Kanha Jise Sab Log Bulaayen, Janmashtami Ki Shubhkaamnayen!

Happy Janmashtami 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Krishna Janmashtami Bring Happiness in Your Life. Enjoy the Festival With Love in Your Heart and Good Wishes for Others. Happy Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Janmashtami Ke Is Paavan Parv Par Us Prabhu Se Yahi Prarthana Hai Ki Wo Sadaiv Aapke Saath Rahen! Makhan Aur Mishri Ke Saath-Saath Aapke Jeevan Se Saare Dukh Aur Chintayen Bhi Le Jaayen! Krishna Janmashtami Ke Tyohar Ki Badhai!

