Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is on August 11, 2020. Also called Janmashtami and Gokulashtami, it is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is said to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is an important festival. Dance-drama enactments of the life of Lord Krishna, devotional songs, and fasting are all part of the Janmashtami celebration. While celebrating the holy day, devotees also send out Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes and HD images to remember Lord Krishna and his teachings. In this article below, we bring you Gokulashtami 2020 photos, Janmashtami messages, GIFs and greetings to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. These Janmashtami 2020 wishes are perfect for sending along with beautiful WhatsApp stickers, Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts.

Janmashtami is hugely celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan. Many events are organised revolving around the life of Lord Krishna. Famous Krishna temples organise recitation of Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita. Communities also organise dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, Krishna Janmashtami 2020 celebration will be limited. You can celebrate the day by sharing Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes, HD images, Gokuashtami photos, messages, and GIFs to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. These Lord Krishna pictures are also perfect for your Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Janmashtami Bring Lot of Happiness and Fun Around, How About Stealing the Butter? Happy Janmashtami 2020.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Fun Time of the Year Is Here When You Get to Play “Handi Phod” and May Lord Krishna Showers With You Love and Blessings! Happy Janmashtami 2020

Happy Janmashtami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Is the Festival of Joy and Fun As Lord Krishna Was Always a Person to Enjoy His Life to Live the Fullest and We Wish You the Same! Happy Janmashtami 2020

Janmashtami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family From Me and My Family, Have a Happy and Colorful Janmashtami and May God Blesses You With the Best! Happy Janmashtami 2020

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Get Together and Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday. Wishing You a Very Happy Janmashtami 2020!

How to Download Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other festivals, WhatsApp has also unveiled its collection of Lord Krishna images. To celebrate Gokulashtami 2020, Android phone users can download the latest WhatsApp stickers or click HERE and celebrate the festival. We hope that the above Janmashtami 2020 messages and wishes will be perfect and useful to you while celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

