Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious Hindu festival that is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the Ashtami Tithi began at 9.20 pm on August 18, Thursday and end at 10.59 pm on August 19, Friday. Krishna devotees consider him their supreme God, leader, protector, philosopher, teacher and a very good friend. People prepare 56 types of bhog and offer it to Lord Krishna on this day. The temples are beautifully decorated and children dress up as Lord Krishna to be a part of the celebrations. People send beautiful images of Lord Krishna to their near and dear ones to greet them on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As you celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to greet all your loved ones. Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wishes, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Status Quotes & SMS for Krishna Jayanti.

On this day, many events are organised in various societies and temples where children dress up as Radha and Krishna to perform dances on Krishna Bhajans. The temples are beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. The day is celebrated with great excitement not just in India, but also by all the Krishna devotees worldwide. They share beautiful images of Lord Krishna with one another to send greetings for the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Here are HD images and wallpapers of depicting Lord Krishna that you can download and send as greetings for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 to all your friends and family.

Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Gokulashtami. This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. He was the son of Devaki and Vasudeva and is believed to be born in Mathura. Immediately after his birth, Vasudeva took him across the Yamuna to his foster parents in Gokul, namely Nanda and Yashoda. Celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, people share images of Lord Krishna with their loved ones to send them greetings for the day. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings to all your near and dear ones. Wishing everyone Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!

