Jur Sital, also known as Jura Sital or Maithil New Year, is an auspicious festival celebrated primarily in Bihar, particularly among the Maithil community. This festival is dedicated to the worship of the Hindu deity Goddess Sitala Mata, who is believed to have the power to cure diseases, especially those related to heat. Jur Sital is observed during the Hindu month of Chaitra, typically falling in March or April. This year, Jur Sital 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14. The Jur Sital festival is also called Nirayana Mesh Sankranti and Tirhuta New Year. On the occasion of Jur Sital or Maithili New Year, we have curated a list of Jur Sital 2024 wishes and messages, Maithili New Year greetings, Maithili New Year pics, Jur Sital images, Jur Sital wishes in Maithili, Maithili New Year photos which you can easily download and send to your family and friends on this joyous occasion. You can also download these Happy Jur Sital images and send to your loved ones on the special occasion of the Maithili New Year.

The festive occasion is marked as per the Tirhuta Panchang calendar used in the Mithila region. On the day of Jur Sital, devotees offer prayers and seek the blessings of Sitala Mata for good health and protection from diseases, particularly those associated with the summer heat like chickenpox and smallpox. The rituals of Jur Sital often involve fasting, visiting temples dedicated to Sitala Mata, and making offerings such as fruits, flowers, and sweets. One of the main highlights of Jur Sital celebrations is the preparation of a special dish called ‘jur’, made from soaked barley or wheat grains mixed with milk, sugar, and various spices. This dish is considered auspicious and is distributed among family members, friends, and neighbours as a form of blessing.

