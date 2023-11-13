Kali Puja 2023 will be observed on Sunday, November 12. It is a Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Kali, a powerful and fearsome form of the Divine Mother. Kali Puja is primarily celebrated in the Indian states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, as well as in Bangladesh. Kali Puja usually coincides with the Diwali festival, and it falls on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, typically in October or November. As you observe Kali Puja 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

During the Puja, devotees venerated Goddess Kali, often depicted with a dark complexion, wearing a garland of skulls and a skirt of dismembered arms. She is seen standing on the chest of Lord Shiva, her tongue protruding, symbolizing her victory over evil forces. The rituals associated with Kali Puja are intense and involve the chanting of mantras, offering sacrifices, and lighting oil lamps and fireworks. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Kali Puja 2023 you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Goddess Kali Always Be Upon You and Your Family. Wishing You a Joyous Kali Puja!

Happy Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Kali Puja, May All Your Dreams Become a Reality and All Your Efforts Turn Into Achievements. Warm Wishes on This Auspicious Day!

Happy Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Maa Kali Guide You on the Path of Righteousness and Enlighten Your Heart. Have a Blessed Kali Puja!

Happy Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Propitious Occasion of Kali Puja, May Goddess Kali Fill Your Life With Happiness, Prosperity, and Good Health. Happy Kali Puja!

Happy Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Glory of Goddess Kali Confer Strength and Courage Upon You. Wishing You and Your Family a Wonderful Kali Puja!

The worship of Goddess Kali is believed to bring protection against negative forces and the triumph of good over evil. Devotees seek her blessings for strength, courage, and the removal of obstacles. Elaborate decorations, vibrant processions, cultural programs, and the lighting of numerous lamps and candles mark Kali Puja. It is a time for spiritual reflection and the celebration of the divine feminine energy that is both destructive and creative.

Wishing everyone a Happy Kali Puja 2023!

