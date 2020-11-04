Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4, which is today. It is a very important day for married Hindu women as they mark the auspicious fast of Karwa Chauth. Also called Karva Chauth, on this day, women keep a fast for their husband and pray for their long life and prosperity. Earlier only women used to fast on Karva Chauth, but over the time, even a husband follows the rituals and observe the day-long vrat for their wives at some places. To honour this sweet gesture of love, often partners exchange beautiful messages and images to wish Happy Karva Chauth to each other. People search for Karwa Chauth greetings, Karva Chauth messages, images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos, which they can share with their partner. Hence, we have made a beautiful collection of the same which you can download for free and send it to your loved one. In this article, we bring you Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 greetings and HD images, GIFs, wishes and messages to celebrate the day.

Karva Chauth is a significant day which is a way of strengthening the relationship between couples. Although it is typically followed by married women, even unmarried girls keep a fast to pray for a good husband in future. On this occasion a lot of Karwa Chauth messages, images, greetings are shared by husband, wives with their partners. You can check out our collection of Karva Chauth 2020 WhatsApp messages in English, images and greetings to send everyone on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Messages

Happy Karwa Chauth wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: As you worship the Moon God and pray for the long life of your husband. May you be blessed with all that your heart desires.

Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth images and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May the fast of Karwa Chauth strengthen the love between you May you two stay blessed all life May prosperity increase mile after mile. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: As You Celebrate The Bond Of Marriage, Wishing You A Life Of Love And Togetherness Today And Always. Happy Karva Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Together forever, never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart. Make your better half feel special with Karwa Chauth. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karva Chauth WhatsApp Stickers

One of the most common way of sending your greetings is by using specialised stickers. WhatsApp even has an option to make personalised stickers, you can check it out here. Other than that, you can download special festive sticker packs and use them via the messaging application.

Karwa Chauth GIFs

Here's a Video of Karwa Chauth Hindi Messages:

Women wait for the entire year for this auspicious vrat. They wear new clothes, put mehendi, adorn jewellery during the puja time. Husbands also give a gift to the wives after the vrat is done. We hope the above collection of Karwa Chauth wishes, images, messages and WhatsApp stickers help you to send your greetings for the day.

