After the celebration of Rakshabandhan, we now wait for the day of Bal Gopal aka Lord Krishna. While there is some confusion regarding the muhurta of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the doubts about this festival have been cleared. The festival of Shri Krishna Janmotsav will be celebrated for two days in 2022. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami. Lord Shri Krishna was born at the end of Dwapar on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. According to mythological belief, Shri Krishna is considered to be a complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu with all the major 16 kalas out of the Dashavatars. According to the Acharyas, fasting leads to getting rid of sins and in the end, one gets a place in Baikunth. Celebrate Gokulashtami by Sending WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Krishna Jayanti Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS to Family and Friends

This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. According to the beliefs of the Hindu religion, all wishes are fulfilled by observing a fast on this day and offering special prayers to Lord Krishna. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on both days, aka August 18 and 19, 2022. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Krishna was born in the prison at midnight. For centuries, the festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great reverence in India. According to the beliefs, Shri Krishna was born on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada as the eighth child of Mother Devaki, who was imprisoned after suffering the atrocities of brother Kansa.

The Lord had incarnated to free the earth from the terror of Kansa. On the day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees keep a fast and special worship is done in the temples of Kanha. On this day, people also exchange greetings and you can wish Krishna Janmashtami to your friends and relatives as well by sending these Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Quotes!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Celebrate the Day of Makhan Chor!

Janmashtami Wishes and Messages (File Image)

Happy Gokulashtami to One and All!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wishes for All Your Friends and Family!

Janmashtami Wishes and Messages (File Image)

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 to One and All!

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes 2022 (File Image)

In some places, Dahi-Handi is also celebrated. At midnight, at the time of the birth anniversary of the Lord, all the people gather in the temples and worship. In order to please Lord Shri Krishna, all the people should fast and hold special worship according to their reverence. Wearing yellow colored clothes, worship the idol of God present in the house with incense-lamp. You must offer flowers to God & apply sandalwood. Lord Krishna loves milk, curd, butter, so make prasad of these items and offer it to God, give the same prasad to everyone.

