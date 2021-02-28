It is truly special to be born on February 29. The one-of-a-kind birthday date does not come every year, and that is what makes those who born on this day extra special. Leap year does not quite always occur every four years. 2020 was a leap year, and not 2021, as this year, February has 28 days. But that in no way means you don’t get to celebrate your birthday. Those born on Leap Day choose to celebrate their birthday on the last day of February on non-leap years, while others entirely skip the celebrations. If you know someone born on February 29, here we bring you Happy Leap Day birthday wishes. These cute WhatsApp sticker download link, HBD Facebook messages, funny quotes perfect for Instagram captions, Signal HD Images and Telegram greetings to send to your loved ones. Why Is February 2021, a Rectangle Month? Happy Posts Take Over Twitter as the Second Month This Year Forms a Perfect Rectangle Shape!

People born on a leap year day, February 29, are often called “leaplings” or “leapers.” Instead of waiting every four years to celebrate their birthdays, most blow out their candles on February 29 or March 1. Everyone loves their rare birthday, and some leap year day babies are very serious about educating society about this day. While that can go on, sharing wonderful wishes to birthday babies cannot wait. Check out our latest collection of Happy Leap Day Birthday wishes, quotes, beautiful messages, meaningful greetings, HD images and cute GIFs to make the birthday person feel special.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day Which Arrives After a Long Wait, I Am Sending You Warm Wishes for It Is Your Birthday. Happy Leap Year Birthday to You

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time May Have Forgotten About You, but We Sure Have Not. Happy Birthday!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Birthday to the Only One I Know Who Turns a Year Older Every Four Years.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Not Only Being an Exceptional Friend but Also Reminding Us Something Like February 29th Actually Exists. I Always Knew You Were Special!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rejoice, for Even Though Your Birthday Only Comes Once in Period of Four Years, We Still Love You Enough to Celebrate It Annually!

