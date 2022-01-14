Maghi is the regional name given to the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. It is celebrated every year on January 14, which is the next day after Lohri. As per the Hindu calendar, Maghi is celebrated on the first day of the month of Magh. In Punjab, people celebrate this day by eating a special kheer where rice is cooked in sugarcane juice known as Rahu di kheer. It is served to people in the morning along with red chilli mixed curd.

As you traditionally celebrate this auspicious day in Punjab, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Maghi.

The largest gathering of the festival takes place in Muktsar, where forty followers of Guru Gobind Singh fought bravely against the Mughal army and were martyred. A big fair is organised on this day. A big march of pilgrims from the main shrine to Gurudwara Tibbi Sahib, sacred to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, concludes the three-day Maghi celebration. As you observe this big day, here are messages that you can send and wish your family and friends through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Sikhs visit gurdwaras and listen to Bhajan kirtan on this day to commemorate the martyrdom of forty immortals. Maghi is celebrated with an end-to-end recital of Guru Granth Sahib and religious divans in almost all Gurudwaras. As you observe this big day of Sikhism, here are wishes for the day that you can download and send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Makar Sankranti and Maghi 2022!

