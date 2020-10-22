Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Greetings & Durga Puja HD Images: Maha Saptami 2020 will be celebrated on October 23 (Friday). As we all know, the nine-day Navaratri festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. But Saptami holds much significance according to both the Navratri and Durga Puja calendar. It is Day 7 of Sharad Navratri and Day 2 of Durgotsav. From Happy Maha Saptami to Subho Maha Saptami, people wish each other on the auspicious day of the Hindu festival. We bring to you Durga Puja 2020 and Subho Maha Saptami wishes in Bengali, Maa Durga images and wallpapers in HD for free download, which you send to your family and friends on WhatsApp or set it as status and cover photos on Facebook. You will also find Durga Puja greetings, Durga puja 2020 caption in Bengali, which you can SMS or upload on Instagram.

On the second day of Durga Puja, also the Saptami tithi people do Kolabou Puja or Kala Bou Puja. Kolabou Puja is done in honour of the consort of Lord Ganesh. A banana tree represents Ganesha’s wife and Kala-Bou or the banana-bride is worshipped on Saptami. Navpatrika Puja also spelt as Nabapatrika Puja is also done on Maha Saptami by using nine leaves to perform puja ceremony.

Maha Saptami celebrations in northern, central and western parts of the country, the day is dedicated to the seventh form of Navadurga – Devi Kaalratri. She is considered the fiercest and destructive forms of Durga like Kali, Mahakali, Bhadrakali, Bhairavi, Mrityu, Rudrani, Chamunda, Chandi and Durga. She is believed to be the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, spirits and negative energies. Here’s presenting Durga Puja greetings, photos, wallpapers to wish Happy Maha Saptami and Shubho Maha Saptami.

Shubho Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Make the Five Days of Durga Puja Memorable by Having Fun With Family and Friends. Subho Maha Saptami 2020!

Shubho Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Give You the Courage to Fight All Evils. Wishing You and Your Family, Subho Saptami 2020!

Shubho Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anjali Ta Taratari Sara Namo Namo Kore, Manja Diye Sabar Sathe Berono Tar Pore. Pujor Kotadin Aral Kore Hath Ta Chepe Dhora, Pujor Kadin Sakal Bikel Chutiye Prem Kara. Subho Maha Saptami 2020!

Shubho Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Blessings of Maa Durga, Let’s Make This Time of the Year Memorable. May the Festivities Bring You Eternal Peace. Subho Maha Saptami 2020!

Shubho Maha Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sheuli Phuler Gondhe Keno Udas Holo Mon, Subhro Shital Kasher Sobhay Juralo Du Nayon, Agamonir Barta Boye Bajche Dhaker Sur, Sharodiyar Din Gulo Hok Anando O Madhur! Subho Maha Saptami 2020.

Maa Kalaratri (Photo Credits: File photo)

After celebrating Saptami, the main day of Durga Puja festival will commence - Durga Ashtami also known as Maha Ashtami on October 24, Saturday. Maha Navami will also be taking place on the same day this year. Vijayadashami and Dussehra on October 25 will conclude the grand festival. For now let us begin the celebrations for Subho Maha Saptami 2020. Wishing everyone a very Happy Durga Puja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).