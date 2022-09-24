Happy Mahalaya! Mahalaya is the final day of Pitru Paksha or Pitripaksha, a 16-day period honouring the dead, which falls in the month of Ashwina. On Amavasya, which signifies the conclusion of Krishna paksha, this day is observed. Hindus believe that on this day each year, Goddess Durga comes to Earth. In addition, this holy day ushers in West Bengal's yearly Durga Puja festival, which lasts for ten days. This year, Mahalaya, also known as Sarva Pitra Amavasya, is observed on September 25. Subho Mahalaya marks the start of Devi Paksha, officially marking the start of Durga Puja or Pujo celebrations. Here's a collection of Subho Mahalaya 2022 messages, Happy Mahalaya 2022 greetings, Subho Mahalaya images, Subho Mahalaya 2022 HD wallpapers, Happy Mahalaya 2022 wishes and more to celebrate the day. Mahalaya 2022: Here's How to Hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahisasuramardini on All India Radio Akashvani and Watch Live Streaming Online on Youtube.

The final day of Pitripaksha is devoted to a family's deceased members. People engage in tarpan, a ritual in which they make an offering to the dead. Only after taking a bath in the Ganga, the rituals are carried out. Mahalaya is very significant to the people of West Bengal. Before the sun even rises, people start making all the necessary arrangements to welcome Goddess Durga into their houses. People even prefer to listen to the Mahishasuramardini piece on Mahalaya. In addition to honouring ancestors, the day is observed to draw attention to the strength of honesty and bravery as well as the triumph of good over evil.

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga is claimed to have been formed by the forces of all supreme deities to slay a monster by the name of Mahishasura who is alleged to have wreaked havoc on Earth. The arrival of the goddess Durga on Earth is also announced by Mahalaya as it signals the start of the Hindu month of "Devipaksha" and the lead-up to Durga Puja. As you celebrate Mahalaya 2022 share Mahalaya 2022 wishes, Happy Mahalaya 2022 images, Mahalaya quotes and Happy Mahalaya greetings with your friends and family. Download Mahalaya 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free online below:

Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi are regarded as members of the Durga family in Bengal. The major activity on Mahalaya day is chanting mantras and singing bhajans that are dedicated to Goddess Durga. The "Jago Tumi Jago" bhajans are the most well-known. On this day, the Chandi Kavya or Chandi Stotram is also recited.

