Maharashtra Day 2021 Images: The festive occasion of Maharashtra Day is here, and as much as people are excited to observe the historic event, the recent spike in Covid-19 cases will see the Maharashtra Day celebrations take place indoors. Like every year, Maharashtra Day 2021 will be celebrated during the first day of May, i.e. May 1. People celebrate the festivities of Maharashtra Day more lavishly. They share the latest collection of festive images and wallpapers, by sharing their loved ones using “Happy Maharashtra Day”. If you are searching for the top collection of Maharashtra Day 2021 images and wallpapers, you can stop your search here. Check the best Maharashtra Day 2021 HD images and wallpapers here below. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

It was on this day in 1960, the Bombay State was bifurcated into parts, i.e., Maharashtra and Gujarat. To commemorate the historic event, people can share this latest collection of Maharashtra Din 2021 images, Happy Maharashtra Day greetings and wallpapers through WhatsApp, Snapchat, Hike, Telegram, Signal, etc.

People can upload all these newest Maharashtra Day 2021 images and wallpapers on social media platforms like FacebGuaook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest etc. Not to forget, you can also share this collection of the most amazing Maharashtra Day 2021 HD greetings via picture messages.

A lot of people share many viral Maharashtra Day videos, marking the celebrations of the day. Well, you can make one too many too. All you have to do is download these popular Maharashtra Day 2021 wallpapers and images, and convert them into a relevant app. With the, you will be able to upload trending Maharashtra Day 2021 videos on YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reel, MX Takatak App, Roposso, Moj, etc.

Several state-level programmes take place on Maharashtra Day. However, with the clouds of Covid-19 hovering, it will be in the best interest of the people if the Maharashtra Day 2021 celebrations are indoors. And the best way to convey your festive regards would be to share these top-trending Maharashtra Day 2021 images with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious day.

Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind, Strength in Words, Pureness in Our Blood, Pride in Our Souls, Zeal in Our Hearts, Let’s Salute the Spirit of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Is a Tune. It Must Be Sung Together. Long Live Maharashtra

Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: United We Stand, Divided We Fall. Stronger We Grow, Higher We Flow! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2021!

Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Dini Mazya Sarv Bandhu Ani Bhaginina, Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Soneri Suryachi Soneri Kirne, Soneri Kirnancha Soneri Diwas, Soneri Diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Love My Nation, I Love My India, I Love My Freedom, I Love My Maharashtra, Jai Jai Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You, Happy Maharashtra Day, May Prosperity and Goodwill Keep Coming Your Way.

Celebrations take place on a swing in Maharashtra on this auspicious day. There are political speeches, awards being distributed by the state government, parades, social gatherings, etc. Maharashtra Day is observed to commemorate the lives and achievements of those people who were an integral part of bifurcating the states.

As May 1 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Maharashtra Day 2021. Do spend this public holiday with your family, celebrating and cherishing the rich cultural history of the state, on this auspicious day. Also, do not forget to share these amazing Maharashtra Day pictures with your loved ones and make their day special.

