Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious day that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, established core tenets of Jainism; hence, the day holds great significance for people of the Jain community worldwide. Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of Chaitra month's rising moon, which was Trayodashi Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Mahavir Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 21, 2024. It will be the 2622th Birth Anniversary of Mahavir Swami this year. As Mahavir Jayanti 2024 is here, we present you a compilation of Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2024 wishes, Mahavir Jayanti messages, Mahavir Jayanti 2024 greetings, and Mahavir Bhagwan images which you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also send these Lord Mahavir images, Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2024 HD wallpapers and Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2024 images to your loved ones and celebrate this auspicious occasion.

On this auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, celebrations often begin with devotees visiting Jain temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. Many temples organise special ceremonies and rituals, including the recitation of Jain scriptures and bhajans on the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir. One of the most prominent features of Mahavir Jayanti celebrations is the procession known as Rath Yatra, where beautifully decorated statues or images of Lord Mahavir are carried through the streets amidst chanting of hymns and prayers. The procession often attracts large crowds of devotees and onlookers.

