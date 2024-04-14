Jur Sital 2024 will be celebrated on April 14. Also known as Maithili New Year or Aakhar Bochhor, the day is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by the Maithili and Tharu people of India and Nepal. Jur Sital is also celebrated in Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Baisakhi in North India, Vishu in Kerala, and more. To mark this day, people are sure to share Happy Jur Sital 2024 wishes and messages, Maithili New Year 2024 greetings, Jur Sital images and wallpapers, Happy Maithili New Year WhatsApp stickers and Jur Sital 2024 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Jur Sital 2024 Messages: Greetings, Wallpapers, Wishes And Images For Near And Dear Ones.

The Maithil calendar is the traditional calendar followed by people of the Mithila region in India and Nepal. It is an important observance for the Maithil community across both countries, and people celebrate by making special delicacies, getting together with family and friends, and prepping for a fresh start — like most of us do with the Gregorian New Year. Will Jur Sital 2024 be Observed this Year on April 13, 14, or 15? Know the Date, Rituals, and Significance of the Auspicious Day!

On this day, Maithili eat bari with bhaat (steamed rice). People also make various traditional delicacies like Jhori Thali, Taruwa Thali, and more. As we prepare to celebrate Jur Sital 2024, here are some Happy Jur Sital 2024 wishes and messages, Maithili New Year 2024 greetings, Jur Sital images and wallpapers, Happy Maithili New Year WhatsApp stickers, and Jur Sital 2024 Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Hapy Maithili New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoping This Jur Sital Brings Lots of Love, Color, Lights, and Memories for You! Wishing You a Very Happy Maithili New Year

Hapy Maithili New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Jur Sital! Have a Joyous, Prosperous, and Memorable Diwali With Your Family and Loved Ones

Hapy Maithili New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Happy Jur Sital to Every Member of My Wonderful Family. May God Keep Us Bonded Together Under One Roof Forever. Happy Maithili New Year

Hapy Maithili New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Jur Sital Bring Lots of Peace and Good Fortune to Your Home. Happy Maithili New Year

Hapy Maithili New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You a Truckload of Sweets and an Abundance of Love This Jur Sital. Maithili New Year

We hope that the celebration of Jur Sital brings with it the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserve. Happy Maithil New Year 2024.

