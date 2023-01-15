Makar Sankranti falls every year on January 14 or 15. It is an important festival which is considered auspicious for new beginnings. Also known as Uttarayana or Maghi, Sankrant is observed in different states with different traditional rituals and practices. Throughout the country, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. An example of the excitement of the festival is the Kumbh mela which is held once in twelve years and witnesses more than 60 million people. As you celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 images, Makar Sankranti 2023 messages, and Happy Makar Sankranti quotes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).

On this day, people worship the sun god and take a dip in the holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri. Many people also make donations on this day which is considered to be very fruitful. In many states, the festival is observed with colourful decorations and activities like kite flying. Like any other festival, it allows everyone to get together with their friends and family to celebrate the festival over a feast. Here is a collection of messages and quotes that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 with wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Messages and Quotes

Makar Sankranti 2023 Sayings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Joy in the Body, Enthusiasm in Mind, So Let’s Paint the Sky. Now Everyone Flew Together… Happy Makar Sankranti.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “With Dreams in Mind, Let’s Fly a Kite That Fills the Engine of Happiness in Life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2023.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Makar Sankranti to You. May You Have New Goals To Chase and New Success To Celebrate on This Day.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Makar Sankranti, I Wish You Touch New Heights Just Like the Colourful Kites in the Sky. Happy Makar Sankranti to You and Your Loved Ones.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Our Kites Soar High Up in the Skies and Fill Our Hearts With Happiness. Wishing You a Blessed and Cheerful Makar Sankranti With Your Loved Ones.

On this day, the sun transitions from Sagittarius to the Capricorn zodiac of the Hindu solar calendar. The sun is believed to have moved from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere on this day. Therefore, the solar deity is worshipped throughout the country on Makar Sankranti. Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

