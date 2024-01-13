Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India and Nepal, marking the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). It usually falls on January 14 or 15 and is one of the few Indian festivals observed according to the solar calendar. This year, Makar Sankranti 2024 will fall on January 15. To mark the auspicious celebration, we bring you a bunch of the latest Makar Sankranti 2024 wishes, Makar Sankranti images, Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 greetings, HD wallpapers and quotes. You can download them for free and exchange them with your family and friends.

Makar Sankranti holds significant cultural and religious importance as it symbolises the end of winter and the beginning of longer days, representing a period of auspiciousness and prosperity. The most distinctive feature of this festival is the tradition of kite flying, which is a popular activity during this festival. The skies are adorned with colourful kites, and enthusiasts engage in friendly competitions, showcasing their skill in manoeuvring and cutting the strings of opposing kites.

The festival is also associated with various regional customs and rituals, such as taking a dip in holy rivers, offering prayers to the sun god, and preparing special festive foods made from sesame seeds and jaggery. In many parts of India, Makar Sankranti is not just a religious occasion but also a time for social gatherings and festivities. Families come together to celebrate with feasts, exchange sweets and gifts, and participate in cultural events. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 that you can download and share with all your friends to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti. May the Festival Bring You Joy, Prosperity and Good Luck.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Makar Sankranti, May the Divine Light of the Sun Guide You Towards Success and Happiness. Wishing You a Joyous Makar Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Comfort of Til and the Sweetness of Gur Bring You Peace. Greetings on Makar Sankranti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Makar Sankranti Shower You With Everything You Have Wished For. May There Be No Trace of Sorrow in Your Life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, I Pray That Our Friendship Soars As High as Our Kites. HappyMakar Sankranti!

The festival reflects the diversity of traditions across different states, with variations in customs, rituals, and special dishes. Overall, Makar Sankranti serves as a joyous occasion that marks the unity of communities in celebrating the sun's journey and the arrival of warmer days.

Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2024!

