Happy Mattu Pongal 2023! Mattu Pongal is celebrated on the third day of the four-day Pongal festivities in the southern states of India. According to the Gregorian calendar, Mattu Pongal is celebrated on January 16 after Bhogi Pongal and Surya Pongal. The term ‘Mattu’ is called bull in English, and ‘Pongal’ stands for ‘abundance’. In 2023, Pongal begins on January 13 and will end on January 17, 2023. Though the festival's name is specific to Tamil Nadu, it is also celebrated in other southern Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. On this Mattu Pongal 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a set of Mattu Pongal 2023 wishes, Happy Mattu Pongal greetings, Mattu Pongal WhatsApp messages, Mattu Pongal images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with your loved ones. When Is Mattu Pongal 2023? Know Date, Jallikattu Festival Rituals and Significance of The Third Day of Tamilian Harvest Festival.

The word ‘Mattu’ in Mattu Pongal stands for the bull, and this day of Pongal is for celebrating the cattle. On this day, people worship the bulls that play an important role in agriculture by helping the farmers to grow crops in their fields. The festival day is also a special occasion which brings together the landlord and the peasant, rich and poor, old and young, to dine together and enjoy the feast. Scroll down to get Mattu Pongal 2023 wishes and greetings, images, sayings, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your family and friends to celebrate the joyous occasion. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal.

Happy Mattu Pongal 2023 Greetings And Images

Happy Mattu Pongal 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Greetings and Lots of Good Luck on the Occasion of Mattu Pongal. May You Get Showered With the Best of the Blessings of the Almighty.

Mattu Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Mattu Pongal to You and Your Family. Wishing You Health and Happiness, Prosperity and Success on This Occasion of Pongal.

Mattu Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Offer Rice and Prayers to Sun God To Thank Him for His Blessings and Seek His Love for Everyone. Wishing a Blessed Mattu Pongal to You!

Mattu Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Get Ready To Celebrate the Festival of Harvest, I Wish That This Year Is Full of Celebrations and Glory for You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Mattu Pongal to You.

Mattu Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Festive Occasion of Mattu Pongal Reminds Us That We Are So Fortunate To Be Blessed With Success and Happiness in Our Lives. Happy Pongal!

The Pongal festival is thus an occasion when fresh harvests from the fields are shared in the form of food and sweets. We wish you a very Happy Pongal 2023!

