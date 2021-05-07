Mother’s Day 2021 is approaching us—a special time to honour moms across the world. As a partner, when the first time when you heard your say ‘I am pregnant,’ you knew life would never be the same again. Not only are you keen towards your birth mom, but your wife and mother-in-law too deserve acknowledgment on Mother’s Day! So, on this special day, show your better half just how lucky you are to have her in your life, by sharing some thoughtful Happy Mother’s Day 2021 wishes. These Mom quotes, messages, Mother’s Day HD images, and greetings accurately describe your love towards your wife. Thank her and share adorable posts on social media, or say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ through Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Signal, and other platforms. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers updated for Mom’s Day!

Mother’s Day 2021 celebration will be the same as last year, more personal and virtual. The ongoing global health crisis made us realise our blessings and got us even closer to the family, making the bond stronger. Festivities are a reminder to thank our close ones for their forever support and share heartfelt greetings digitally. Mother’s Day can never be enough for everything your wife does for the family. But making her a little extra special is what makes it memorable. No one would ever give as much time, love, and devotion to you and your children. And if she is expecting, Mother’s Day celebration will be a lot more meaningful. Let your wife know you love and admire her with Happy Mother’s Day 2021 wishes, mom quotes, greetings, HD images, and messages.

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes for Wife (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to My Sweet Wife. You Are a Wonder to Behold, a Rare Jewel, and the Treasure of My Heart.

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Messages for Wife (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Being an Amazing Mother to Our Children and the Perfect Partner to Me. The World Is a Beautiful Place Because You Are in It. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Greetings for Wife (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to My Dear Wife. You Guide Our Family With Wisdom and Comfort Us With Your Love. Thank You for Giving Our Children Both Roots and Wings!

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes for Wife (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day to My Lovebird. We’re Quite a Pair! I’m So Thankful for Our Beautiful Family and the Love You Give Us.

Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes for Wife (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Way You Love So Completely, So Truly, So Compassionately-You Are an Inspiration and the Light of Our Family. Happy Mother’s Day to My Darling Wife.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers over the years, and keeps updating its platform with new sticker images to commemorate different occasions. The WhatsApp stickers are available for both iOS and Android users. You can visit those platforms, or CLICK HERE to download the latest collection. We wish all the moms, a very Happy Mother’s Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2021 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).