Nag Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on August 2. This auspicious Hindu festival revolves around worshipping the Nagas and offering them milk and other delicacies. Nag Panchami is commemorated in the month of Shravan every year, on the fifth day after the new moon day. In addition to various rituals and Nag Puja that are customary on this day, people also often share Happy Nag Panchami 2022 wishes, Nag Panchami 2022 greetings and messages, and Happy Nag Panchami WhatsApp Stickers and Nag Panchami Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Nag Panchami is considered to be an especially grand affair in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka - and it is observed on the Krishna Paksha Panchami tithi. On this auspicious day, live snakes are worshipped ardently, and many people also offer milk to Nagraj by visiting several popular snake temples in the country. In addition to this, many people also make a snake out of cotton or other household items and offer prayers to this idol.

There are various references to the importance of snakes in Hinduism, and the celebration of Nag Panchami is a great time to revisit these folklores that capture the role of the Nagas in our mythology. As we prepare to celebrate Nag Panchami 2022, here are some Happy Nag Panchami 2022 wishes, Nag Panchami 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Nag Panchami WhatsApp Stickers and Nag Panchami Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online for family and friends.

In addition, many followers also observe a stringent fast to appease Lord Nagaraja on this day. The celebration of Nag Panchami sets the beginning of a series of observances in Gujarat. Nag Panchami is followed by the observances of Satam and Aatham, where the Gods and Goddess are worshipped with different fasts and rituals. We hope that the celebration of Nag Panchami 2022 is filled with all happiness, light and love.

