Naraka Chaturdashi or Narak Chaturdashi is one of the most important occasions of the Diwali celebrations. The festival celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king Narakasura. The occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Kali Chaudas and Roop Chaudas. Celebrated a day before the main Diwali day, the day is also called Choti Diwali. It falls on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 falls on November 14. On the Choti Diwali, people wish each other with 'Happy Naraka Chaturdashi' wishes. On Naraka Chaturdashi 2020, we bring to you wishes in Telugu and HD Images to send on the occasion. It also includes Naraka Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Telugu Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Bhoot Chaturdashi 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Naraka Chaturdashi Facebook Wishes, GIF Greetings and SMS to Send on Kali Chaudas Festival Day.

One of the most important rituals of Naraka Chaturdashi is the ‘Abhyanga Snan’. People wake up before the sunrise and take bath following customary practises. It is believed that people who observe the holy tradition of Abhyanga Snan will not go to hell after their death. You can wish your loved ones during Diwali with these wishes and images. Diwali is celebrated with much fanfare in the country. While COVID-19 has curtailed celebrations, you can still celebrate the day with your loved ones at home.

