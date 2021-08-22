Happy Narali Purnima 2021! On the day of Raksha Bandhan i.e. on the full moon of Shravan, celebrated widely in North India, many other parts of the country, especially Maharashtra observes Narali Purnima. According to the Hindu calendar, Shravan Purnima is called Narali Purnima in all the maritime regions of South India including the Western Ghats. Narali Purnima is the festival of all the fishermen and they start fishing from this day by worshiping Lord Indra and Varuna. On this day, people also exchange beautiful images, messages and greetings of Happy Narali Purnima. We have for you a collection of Narali Purnima 2021 Images and HD Wallpapers with messages, quotes, greetings and wishes for this lovely day.

It is on this day that the god of rain Indra and the god of sea Varuna are worshipped and during the puja, coconut leaves are duly offered to the gods on the seashore. Coconuts are thrown in the sea so that the ocean god protects people in every way. Also called Coconut Day, it is celebrated with much enthusiasm by sending wishes and celebratory messages. If you are looking for some Narali Purnima messages, images, quotes and greetings then you have come to the right place.

Narali Purnima is popularly celebrated in Maharashtra, mainly amongst the people living in the coastal region like Daman and Diu, on the west coast of India, Ratnagiri, and Konkan etc. This special festival is also known by other names such as Shravani Purnima, Raksha Bandhan and Rakhi Purnima. Traditional food is prepared on this day called Narli Bhaat, Coconut Rice, Narlachi Karanji. You can download the latest messages for Narali Purnima 2021 and share them with your friends and family.

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Narali Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Narali Purnima GIFs

Fishermen repair all kinds of tools which they use while fishing or sailing such as boats, fishing nets, ships etc. on this day. This festival is dedicated to the fishermen, to pay respects to their jobs and to the sea god. You may see boats especially decorated on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 07:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).