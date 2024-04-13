Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuva Sankranti or Mesha Sankranti, is a festival celebrated predominantly in the eastern Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal. It marks the beginning of the solar year and falls on the first day of the traditional Odia calendar month of "Baisakh" or the first day of the Hindu solar month of "Mesha," typically around mid-April. As you observe Pana Sankranti 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Pana Sankranti 2024 will be observed on Sunday, April 14. The festival holds great cultural and religious significance in Odisha, where it is celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour. It is closely associated with agricultural practices, as it marks the commencement of the Odia New Year and the onset of the summer season, a crucial time for farming communities.

One of the key rituals of Pana Sankranti is the preparation and consumption of a traditional sweet drink called "Pana" or "Bel Pana." This refreshing beverage is made from ingredients like ripe mango pulp, milk, sugar, grated coconut, and a variety of spices. Pana is offered to deities in temples and then distributed among devotees as prasad (blessed food). Apart from consuming Pana, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the presiding deity of Odisha, to seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Special prayers and rituals are conducted in these temples, accompanied by devotional songs and chants. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Pana Sankranti Greetings (File Image)

On This Auspicious Day of Pana Sankranti, Let Us Cherish the Bonds of Love, Strengthen Our Relationships, and Spread Happiness and Positivity All Around.

Pana Sankranti Greetings (File Image)

Sending You Warm Wishes and Lots of Love on the Occasion of Pana Sankranti. May Your Heart Be Filled With Joy and Your Home With Happiness.

Pana Sankranti Greetings (File Image)

Let Us Express Gratitude for the Blessings of the Past Year and Welcome the New Year With Hope and Enthusiasm. Happy Pana Sankranti and a Prosperous Odia New Year

Pana Sankranti Greetings (File Image)

Let's Spread Love and Happiness As We Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Pana Sankranti. Wishing You a Joyous and Prosperous New Year

Pana Sankranti Greetings (File Image)

On the Occasion of Pana Sankranti, May Your Life Be Filled With the Sweetness of Jaggery and the Fragrance of Fresh Flowers. Happy Odia New Year

Pana Sankranti also serves as an occasion for social gatherings and cultural festivities. Communities come together to organize fairs, processions, and cultural programs, showcasing traditional music, dance, and folk art forms. It is a time for people to reconnect with their roots, celebrate their cultural heritage, and strengthen social bonds. Wishing everyone Happy Pana Sankranti 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).