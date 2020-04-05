Happy Palm Sunday 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Bible Quotes, SMS & Greetings to Wish on First Day of Holy Week

Palm Sunday 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

April 5 marks the beginning of the Holy Week 2020 of Christians looking forward to the day of Easter. Today marks the Palm Sunday, which is the first week of Holy Week. Also called as Passion Sunday, it is the day when Jesus entered Jerusalem. To welcome the Lord, his followers greeted him with palm leaves. This day represents the pains that come before a triumph. On this Palm Sunday 2020, we give you some quotes from the Bible, Palm Sunday HD Images and Wallpapers which you can freely download and share with your friends and family. People look for Palm Sunday messages, GIFS, stickers, quotes from the Bible and Happy Palm Sunday images. Given below is a wonderful collection of the same. Palm Sunday 2020 Date & Significance: HD Images, Quotes & Messages to Celebrate the Day of the Holy Entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Churches hold special services for this day which sees the distribution of palms to the congregation. Branches of olive, box elder, spruce or other trees are used in places if palms are not available. Hanging of these in houses is said to bring in good luck. In some places, processions also take place to portray the passion of Jesus Christ, his suffering before the execution. But this time, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, all the services and following observances are cancelled. But you can always mark it virtually with the social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. To make it easier we give you a collection of Palm Sunday 2020 images, greetings, HD wallpapers and photos which you can download for free and send everyone.

Quote reads: They took Palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting ‘Hosanna’. Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.. Blessed is the King of Israel - John 12.13

Quote reads: I hope Sunday is not the only day of the week you go to God, each Sunday is special but today more so...Happy Palm Sunday!

Quote reads: "O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?" 1 Cor. 15:55

Quote reads: "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies,'"John 11:25

This holy day has other names as well like Passion Sunday, Fig Sunday, Willow Sunday, Branch Sunday, or Blossom Sunday. The palm branch is traditionally considered a symbol of joy and victory. It is a sign of victory over the flesh and the world in Christianity. We hope the above images, wallpapers and quotes help to send across your greetings and messages of the Holy Week 2020.