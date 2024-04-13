Pana Sankranti, popularly known as Odia New Year, is an auspicious festival that marks new beginnings and fresh aspirations for people in Odisha. The festival holds significant cultural and religious importance among the people of the state as it marks the onset of the solar month of Mesha in the traditional Hindu calendar and coincides with the beginning of the agricultural season, signifying the time for sowing seeds and embarking on new ventures. This year, Pana Sankranti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13. According to Drik Panchang, the Pana Sankranti Moment will be at 09:15 PM. As the festival of Pana Sankranti 2024 is just around the corner, we have compiled a list of Pana Sankranti greetings, Happy Pana Sankranti 2024 wishes and messages, Pana Sankranti 2024 quotes, Pana Sankranti HD wallpapers, which you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these Pana Sankranti 2024 pics and send them to your loved ones as Happy Pana Sankranti 2024 messages on the special occasion.

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Occasion of Pana Sankranti Fill Your Life With Abundance, Prosperity, and Positivity. Have a Blessed and Joyous Pana Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Pana Sankranti With Gratitude for Nature's Bounty and a Spirit of Unity and Joy. Wishing You a Happy Pana Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Very Happy Pana Sankranti. May This Day Bring New Beginnings, Good Health, and Happiness to Your Life.

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Pana Sankranti, Let Us Express Our Gratitude for Nature's Blessings and Celebrate the Spirit of Togetherness and Harmony. Wishing You a Very Happy Pana Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Pana, the Joy of the Harvest Season, and the Blessings of the Divine Fill Your Life With Happiness and Success. Wishing You a Happy Pana Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti 2024 Greetings: Messages, Wallpapers, Images And Quotes For Odia New Year

At the heart of Pana Sankranti celebrations is the consumption of a traditional sweet and tangy beverage called ‘Pana’, prepared from ingredients like jaggery, water, fruits, and spices. This refreshing drink not only helps in quenching thirst but is also believed to have medicinal properties, aiding digestion and cooling the body during summer. Pana Sankranti is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the day with devotees visiting temples and seeking the blessings of the deities. On the day of Pana Sankranti, devotees mostly throng temples across Odisha to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath, seeking blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Family gatherings, cultural events, and feasting are also integral parts of the Pana Sankranti festivities. We wish you all a very happy Pana Sankranti 2024!

